Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $265.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

