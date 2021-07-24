Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $217.19, but opened at $225.41. Union Pacific shares last traded at $223.06, with a volume of 11,100 shares.

The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.37. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

