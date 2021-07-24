United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

