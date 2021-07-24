Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Unity Biotechnology worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

