Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,982 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

