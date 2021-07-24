US Capital Advisors Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $48.54 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

