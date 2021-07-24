Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 53,489 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,489 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 113.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

