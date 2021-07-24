Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.55 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Workday were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

WDAY stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

