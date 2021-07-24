Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,858,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

