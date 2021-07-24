Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.