Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,600 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.92 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.