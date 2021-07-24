Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $143.69 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.