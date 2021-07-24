Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29,466.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $29,466.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $10.56 or 0.00031181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,776.31 or 0.99729394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00894834 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,576 coins and its circulating supply is 657,417 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

