Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0159 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Veil has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $212.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,607.54 or 1.00045450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01229544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00365594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00438692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

