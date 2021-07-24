Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) versus Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head to Head Analysis

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -29.18% -30.99% -18.00% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -52.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veoneer and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 3 7 1 0 1.82 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Veoneer currently has a consensus target price of $21.57, indicating a potential downside of 30.80%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.15%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Veoneer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veoneer and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.54 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -7.66 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 100.83 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Veoneer on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for ADAS, HAD, and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

