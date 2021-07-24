Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

VSTM opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $569.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 195,672 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

