Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 67.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,831 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.58 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

