VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSN opened at $222.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.79. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,414 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

