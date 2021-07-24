Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,247,000 after purchasing an additional 223,696 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.39. 685,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,557. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

