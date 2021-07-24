Verition Fund Management LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCAC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

