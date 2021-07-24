Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

