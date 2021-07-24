Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

