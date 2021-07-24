Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $842,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

