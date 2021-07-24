Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $926,000 Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPT stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.