Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $926,000 Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.