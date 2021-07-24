Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $549.82 million, a P/E ratio of -229.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veru by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Veru by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Veru by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veru by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

