Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSVS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.68).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,669.22.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

