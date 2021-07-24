Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27. Vicor has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,716,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,775. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,595,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

