Vidulum Reaches One Day Volume of $160.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $157,223.03 and $160.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Beam (BEAM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

