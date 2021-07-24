Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 20,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 780% from the average session volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Vienna Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

