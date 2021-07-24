Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Raised to C$22.50

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Village Farms International stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $768.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.74 and a beta of 3.68. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

