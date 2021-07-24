Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.97 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

