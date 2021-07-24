Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 7,548 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,158. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

