Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,234,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,242,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

