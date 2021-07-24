Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $406.74 million and a PE ratio of 33.92. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

