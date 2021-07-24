Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 251,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,012,556 shares.The stock last traded at $16.11 and had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

