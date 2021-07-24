Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.27).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of VOD stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 118.84 ($1.55). 93,012,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,771,773. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

