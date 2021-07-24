Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 163,770 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 595.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

MasTec stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

