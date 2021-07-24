Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 752,342 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 543.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,342 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,634,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

