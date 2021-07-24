Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,781 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Shares of APH stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

