Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,017.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,008 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.