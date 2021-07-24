Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 19,964 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.18.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $337.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $337.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

