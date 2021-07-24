Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

FAN stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.93. The company has a market cap of £958.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.