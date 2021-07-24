Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.
FAN stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.93. The company has a market cap of £958.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51.
Volution Group Company Profile
