W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.38.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $43,758,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

