W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 895,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

