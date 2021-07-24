Wall Street Games Hits Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 185.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 326.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00146034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,446.41 or 1.00303629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00898898 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

