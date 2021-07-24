Warburg Research Analysts Give Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:HNL opened at €48.70 ($57.29) on Wednesday. Dr. Hönle has a 1 year low of €41.30 ($48.59) and a 1 year high of €60.40 ($71.06). The stock has a market cap of $295.21 million and a P/E ratio of 45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.80.

Dr. Hönle Company Profile

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

