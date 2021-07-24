Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires 74,406 Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the quarter. Falcon Capital Acquisition makes up approximately 1.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.55 during midday trading on Friday. 7,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,200. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

