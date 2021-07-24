Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $40.79 Million in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,818,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,787,000. BTRS comprises about 6.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 1.80% of BTRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 in the last 90 days.

BTRS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.33. 510,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,208. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

