Washington Harbour Partners LP Lowers Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,371 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after buying an additional 1,131,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 29.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 24.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after buying an additional 619,835 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 89.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 425,667 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $6,594,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,748. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

