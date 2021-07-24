Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New $15.42 Million Investment in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,548,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,423,000. Fusion Acquisition makes up 2.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSE remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

